Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $16.87.
About Orient Overseas (International)
