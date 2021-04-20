Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

