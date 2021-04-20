Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.57 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $2,458.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,677,185 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

