Origo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Origo has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origo has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

