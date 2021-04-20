Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $304.61 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

