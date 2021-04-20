Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 38,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,792,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCDX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

