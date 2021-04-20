OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.30, but opened at $52.68. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.