Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) were down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 146,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 247,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.