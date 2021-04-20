OST Price Hits $0.0328 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, OST has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $25.05 million and $2.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

