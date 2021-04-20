Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.35 Million

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $611.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.30 million and the highest is $650.40 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $351.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 324.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

