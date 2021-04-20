Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

