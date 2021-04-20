Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

