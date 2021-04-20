Oxen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $676,280.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and $676,280.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,172.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.63 or 0.04083225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.00478736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $947.79 or 0.01687292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00708955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.71 or 0.00546015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00433755 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00245218 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,866,550 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

