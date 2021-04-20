Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.39% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

