Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.55% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,212. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.