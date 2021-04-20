PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 223,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $333,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

