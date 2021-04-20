PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after buying an additional 380,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

