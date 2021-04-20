PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $3.89 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006970 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $246.89 million and $8.05 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00274691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.06 or 0.00929278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00650876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,451.35 or 0.99274486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.