Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.05 and its 200 day moving average is $322.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.33 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

