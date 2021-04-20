Pamp Network Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $5,238.18 and $40.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

