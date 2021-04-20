Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.95

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17.46 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.58 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,778,272 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.