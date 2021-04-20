PancakeSwap Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $532.55 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.86 or 0.06056087 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 157,012,708 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.