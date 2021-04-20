Panda Yield Price Tops $0.61 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $847,906.89 and $128,713.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 80.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

