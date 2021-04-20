Panda Yield Price Tops $0.89 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 70.9% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $244,113.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.58 or 0.06435591 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

