Pantos (PAN) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $43,284.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00280697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.67 or 0.00992872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00653656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,360.84 or 0.99816884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

