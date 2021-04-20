Parachute (PAR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $247,189.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $247,189.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

