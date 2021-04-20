Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.06. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 48,328 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Park City Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park City Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.