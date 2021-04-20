Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.06. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 48,328 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.58.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
