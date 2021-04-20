ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,184.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,184.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,388.07 or 0.99938884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001838 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

