Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

