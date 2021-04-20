PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 30.7% Lower This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002804 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $171.75 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00073773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

