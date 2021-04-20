Particl Hits Market Cap of $15.55 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Particl has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $49,602.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $829.22 or 0.01490808 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,796,135 coins and its circulating supply is 9,757,341 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

