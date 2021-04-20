PayBX (AXPR) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

