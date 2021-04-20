PAYCENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $280,874.32 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $280,874.32 and approximately $4,374.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

