Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

