Payfair (PFR) Market Cap Achieves $9,376.03

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $9,376.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Payfair Profile

Payfair is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

