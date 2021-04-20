PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

