PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal stock opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

