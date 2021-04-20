PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $592.25

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.25 ($7.74) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.28). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.07), with a volume of 90,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 597.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.25. The company has a market capitalization of £424.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

