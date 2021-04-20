PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 1.4%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.44 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.45 ($1.42). Approximately 18,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 75,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

