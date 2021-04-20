PEAKDEFI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $329,004.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $44.44 million and $329,004.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

