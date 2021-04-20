Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $76.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.09 million and the lowest is $74.63 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $269.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $586.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.40 million to $634.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,358,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.