Peercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.11 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $161,811.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,891,286 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

