Peerplays (PPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102,302.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $102,302.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.00989514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00655180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,529.85 or 0.99098132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

