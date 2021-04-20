PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,949.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

