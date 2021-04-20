Penta Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $234,539.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Penta has traded down 84.3% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $234,539.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

