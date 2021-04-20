Peony (PNY) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $776.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,493,069 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

