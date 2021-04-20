pEOS (PEOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $520.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 140.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $520.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00665963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.86 or 0.00932840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.24 or 0.99985727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

