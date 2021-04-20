PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,461.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 56.1% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $383,091.10 and $1,461.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.00373999 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 174.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,599,462 coins and its circulating supply is 44,359,302 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

