Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Perdoceo Education worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

PRDO stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $814.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.