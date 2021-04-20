Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 18,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 7,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45.

About Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC)

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

