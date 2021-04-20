Peterson Wealth Management Has $9.28 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $336.60. 1,333,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,125,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

